andifila

Online Course Mobile App

andifila
andifila
  • Save
Online Course Mobile App management app mobile design design thinking mobile ui online course
Download color palette

An overview of the online course application needed by victims of layoffs and unemployment due to the corona virus

Looking for someone to design your product? I’d love to help and collaborate. Let me know your problem! Let's Talk at rosandifila@gmail.com

Instagram | Medium | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2021
andifila
andifila

More by andifila

View profile
    • Like