RandomStamps #3

RandomStamps #3 plasticine clouds star planet clay photoshop illustraion rocket space randomstamp postal postage stamp design stamp
This one, was one of my favorite illustration from RandomStamps, a small personal project that I published last year on my Instagram account with some illustration tips included 😊🙌🏼

For this, I took a photograph of a white plasticine of my little son and from there, I created a pattern and I used it with the layer effects in Photoshop.

My son loved it 🥰, what do you think?
I'm a visual identity specialist and an illustrator.
