RandomStamps #3

This one, was one of my favorite illustration from RandomStamps, a small personal project that I published last year on my Instagram account with some illustration tips included 😊🙌🏼
For this, I took a photograph of a white plasticine of my little son and from there, I created a pattern and I used it with the layer effects in Photoshop.
My son loved it 🥰, what do you think?
