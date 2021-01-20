Soft Touch Instagram Posts & Stories

💚🎨💚 Download Link 💚🎨💚​​

Need something sweet to sweeten your food Instagram posts and stories? This Soft Touch Food Instagram Posts and Stories Template provides what you need. With the soft touch of baby pink and purple nuance, giving a sweet, tender feeling to every food posts and stories you make.

This posts and stories Instagram template goes well for sweet foods’ posts such as desserts, pastries, cakes and bakeries, dairies product, healthy foods, popular drinks and other beverage products, promotional food product for cafes, restaurant or your home made products. Every single post you made will be feast to your audience’s eyes and your foods will be more appetizing.