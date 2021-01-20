Trending designs to inspire you
GOLDEN STAR - Born In Luxury
Available for Sale....
"GOLDEN STAR" Logo design actually made for Luxurious Shop or any others type of Luxurious Company. This concept were taken from ''Star + Shiny Golden Color + Luxurious look''.
3rd shot in dribbble. Hope all of are would like my design.
Contact me for Freelance Work :
---------------------------------------------------
FB : www.facebook.com/mohammadtarek00
Email : mohammadtarek848@gmail.com
---------------------------------------------------
Best Regards
Mohammed Tarek