Mohammad Tarek

GOLDEN STAR - Born In Luxury

Mohammad Tarek
Mohammad Tarek
  • Save
GOLDEN STAR - Born In Luxury photoshop creative graphic marketing logomaker illustrator illustration logotype brand logos logodesign graphicdesigner logodesigns designer art logodesigner branding graphicdesign design logo
Download color palette

GOLDEN STAR - Born In Luxury

Available for Sale....

"GOLDEN STAR" Logo design actually made for Luxurious Shop or any others type of Luxurious Company. This concept were taken from ''Star + Shiny Golden Color + Luxurious look''.

3rd shot in dribbble. Hope all of are would like my design.

Contact me for Freelance Work :
---------------------------------------------------
FB : www.facebook.com/mohammadtarek00
Email : mohammadtarek848@gmail.com
---------------------------------------------------

Best Regards
Mohammed Tarek

Mohammad Tarek
Mohammad Tarek

More by Mohammad Tarek

View profile
    • Like