GOLDEN STAR - Born In Luxury

Available for Sale....

"GOLDEN STAR" Logo design actually made for Luxurious Shop or any others type of Luxurious Company. This concept were taken from ''Star + Shiny Golden Color + Luxurious look''.

3rd shot in dribbble. Hope all of are would like my design.

Contact me for Freelance Work :

---------------------------------------------------

FB : www.facebook.com/mohammadtarek00

Email : mohammadtarek848@gmail.com

---------------------------------------------------

Best Regards

Mohammed Tarek