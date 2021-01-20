Jordan Jenkins
Beeper Branding

Jordan Jenkins
Jordan Jenkins for unfold
Beeper Branding chat messenger connection b letter gradient web ui mockup type typography social message design vector identity icon mark logo beep beeper
Branding for www.beeperhq.com 💬

Beeper is an app that connects all your messaging in one place. For this concept we focused on the intergration and connection of chats. Check out attachments for more!

Would love to hear your thoughts 🙌

