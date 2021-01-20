Nice Bevels for Better Design

Trending designs to inspire you
We are starting the new Look Development Series for beginners in 3D design and animation. In each new tutorial of this series we will show you some tiny tools and life hacks that will help you to achieve more high quality and interesting looking render results.
In this Cinema 4D tutorial, I'll tell you about edge fillets and a few ways to create them.