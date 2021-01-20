Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Annabelle Dumas

Meteo France

Annabelle Dumas
Annabelle Dumas
Meteo France weather app weather meteo design ui ux webdesign web ui design ux design meteofrance
UI/UX design i made for Meteo France, the first weather site in France. The challenge has been to optimize the interface while highlighting the articles and advertisements.
This is the most famous site I've worked for !

Hope you like it :)

Annabelle Dumas
Annabelle Dumas

