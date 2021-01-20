MUDIT

"TRUMPY" LOGO DESIGN FOR A TESTING WEBSITE

"TRUMPY" LOGO DESIGN FOR A TESTING WEBSITE
So i was called by my colleagues to make a logo design for their website which was for an online clothing store. So I came up with this design.

