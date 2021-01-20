Anastasia Gurdish

Web Design for Healthy Food Delivery

Anastasia Gurdish
Anastasia Gurdish
  • Save
Web Design for Healthy Food Delivery webdesigner website design breakfast dinner lunch delivery service grocery store grocery webui webdesign vegetables dishes food uiux animation web ux ui design
Download color palette

Foody is online food delivery service. This is the platform where you can easily find food nearby, with the real-time delivery tracking system. A food delivery service that provides food delivery at your door in very less time and with the best packaging. Users can also track their orders in real-time and contact the delivery person for their convenience.

I hope you’ll like it and don’t forget to show some love! Press ❤️ to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots 😌
Thanks for watching 💜
Here is my Instagram link:
https://www.instagram.com/nana.uiux/
and Behance:
https://www.behance.net/nastiaghur5838

Anastasia Gurdish
Anastasia Gurdish

More by Anastasia Gurdish

View profile
    • Like