LDDERMA - Homepage

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ℹ️ About LD Derma
LD Derma is a newly established outpatient clinic of aesthetic and corrective medicine established by a well known dermatological expert – MUDr. Lucia Drahovská. We were asked not only to help to create a brand, but also an online presentation that reflects the client's values and approach.
👀 Casestudy:
Check out the whole case study ON OUR WEBSITE
❤️ Follow us here:
Website
Dribbble
Facebook
Instagram
Behance
📫 Contact us. We are available for your projects!