Party & Events Network App

Yo, friends! Check out how the Purrweb team designed the Party app. It helps manage and organize events or parties, all that stuff 😎

🎉 On the first screen there are upcoming events in the stories-format and below there is an event feed. The second screen — the user’s profile where you can see future events, past photo reports, friends chat, etc.

✨ For the color palette we decided to use dark mode, and some accent neon colors, so users can imagine like they are at the nightclub.

Creating an event in the app, you can also create a list of purchases in it, and the person who receives an invitation can buy something from this list, in a nutshell — the party people unite 💃🏻

Created by Vasilina Vysotkova

