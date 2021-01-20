Greg Mull Real Estate

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Creating a cohesive professional brand was the main objective for the client. Through our brand strategy sessions it as established that Greg wanted to portray his brand as being knowledgeable, supportive and friendly. It was the company’s wish to create a unique look at feel for the brand, one that aligned with Greg Mull’s personality. A brand that was not stiff in nature, but was bright and did not feel like a cookie cutter San Diego realtor.
Our main focus for this project was to create a brand that would establish a strong connection with Gregory Mull Real Estate, through the use of humor, professionalism and a little sense of nostalgia, using the 1970’s vibe created in within the graphics of the social media posts.