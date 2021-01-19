UX ❘ Informed Vote Landing Mobile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Peru's national election are due on April 2021 and I had the opportunity to help a project called "Habla Fácil".
"Habla Fácil" is a project that has been created by lawyers from different backgrounds and aims to reach verified information about elections with clear language.
We were looking for a usable platform that gave users small bits of information and further information when users clicked on the card they were interested about.
Im hoping people find it useful, I did learnt a lot while doing it :)