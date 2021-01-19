UX ❘ Informed Vote Landing Mobile

Peru's national election are due on April 2021 and I had the opportunity to help a project called "Habla Fácil".

"Habla Fácil" is a project that has been created by lawyers from different backgrounds and aims to reach verified information about elections with clear language.

We were looking for a usable platform that gave users small bits of information and further information when users clicked on the card they were interested about.

Im hoping people find it useful, I did learnt a lot while doing it :)