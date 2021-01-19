Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Malu Romero

UX ❘ Informed Vote Landing

Malu Romero
Malu Romero
Hire Me
  • Save
UX ❘ Informed Vote Landing landing page elections spanish newspaper landing peru peruvian
Download color palette

Peru's national election are due on April 2021 and I had the opportunity to help a project called "Habla Fácil".

"Habla Fácil" is a project that has been created by lawyers from different backgrounds and aims to reach verified information about elections with clear language.
We were looking for a usable platform that gave users small bits of information and further information when users clicked on the card they were interested about.

Im hoping people find it useful, I did learnt a lot while doing it :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 19, 2021
Malu Romero
Malu Romero
UX Designer and illustrator based in Lima,Perú
Hire Me

More by Malu Romero

View profile
    • Like