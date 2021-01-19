Honu Hawaiian BBQ & Poké

Trending designs to inspire you
We created the logo design and brand identity for HONU restaurant. It is inspired by Hawaii and its lifestyle, amazing nature, and very typical cuisine. The UX/UI design for food ordering is simple and practical.
We united the traditional Hawaiian calligraphy with a modern feeling. The Hawaiian Honu is a symbol of wisdom and good luck in the form of a guardian spirit or Amakua.