Magicflow Studio

Honu Hawaiian BBQ & Poké

Honu Hawaiian BBQ & Poké
We created the logo design and brand identity for HONU restaurant. It is inspired by Hawaii and its lifestyle, amazing nature, and very typical cuisine. The UX/UI design for food ordering is simple and practical.

We united the traditional Hawaiian calligraphy with a modern feeling. The Hawaiian Honu is a symbol of wisdom and good luck in the form of a guardian spirit​ or Amakua.

