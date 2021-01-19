Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rohit Nigam

Shaw Academy Rebrand 2020

Rohit Nigam
Rohit Nigam
Shaw Academy Rebrand 2020 graphic design typography instagram social media branding brand design ui logo web design composition portfolio landing page identity
One of the most intensive and detailed projects I worked on. From research, brand perception survey and user study, to color & grahics applications, multi-media & styleguides.

Detailed case study – https://www.behance.net/gallery/119014795/Shaw-Academy-2020-Rebrand-Case-Study

Designing for Usability, Growth & Delight. 🎈
