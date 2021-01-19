PlenOptika brings cutting-edge optical technology to eye care professionals and healthcare providers worldwide. ​Their flagship product, QuickSee, is the world’s most accurate handheld autorefractor. Combining an open and binocular view, wavefront aberrometry, and continuous measurements in a field-durable hand-held format, QuickSee enables clinically accurate autorefraction anywhere.

We created the UX/UI design of their website, as well as a number of custom illustrations to explain how the device should be used.