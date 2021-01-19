Trending designs to inspire you
PlenOptika brings cutting-edge optical technology to eye care professionals and healthcare providers worldwide. Their flagship product, QuickSee, is the world’s most accurate handheld autorefractor. Combining an open and binocular view, wavefront aberrometry, and continuous measurements in a field-durable hand-held format, QuickSee enables clinically accurate autorefraction anywhere.
We created the UX/UI design of their website, as well as a number of custom illustrations to explain how the device should be used.