PlenOptika

design illustrator website design web design website web ui ux
PlenOptika brings cutting-edge optical technology to eye care professionals and healthcare providers worldwide. ​Their flagship product, QuickSee, is the world’s most accurate handheld autorefractor. Combining an open and binocular view, wavefront aberrometry, and continuous measurements in a field-durable hand-held format, QuickSee enables clinically accurate autorefraction anywhere.

We created the UX/UI design of their website, as well as a number of custom illustrations to explain how the device should be used.

Posted on Jan 19, 2021
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
