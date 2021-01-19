Nazar Horodyskyi

JobFy

Nazar Horodyskyi
Nazar Horodyskyi
Hire Me
  • Save
JobFy design job search clean job portal user experience product design ux ui app design
Download color palette

Hey Friends!

Hire a Professional - JobFy Mobile App

Enjoy! 🏄🏻‍♂️

Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me

— — —

Need a Website or an App Design?
Say Hello: sales.raydesign@gmail.com

Nazar Horodyskyi
Nazar Horodyskyi
UX/UI Design & Development
Hire Me

More by Nazar Horodyskyi

View profile
    • Like