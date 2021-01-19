Mohammad Tarek

PROSSER & CO - Manufacturing Jeweller

PROSSER & CO - Manufacturing Jeweller logodesigner design graphic design logo graphicdesign dribbble dribbble best shot luxurious brand design minimal luxury branding illustartor photoshop diamond logo jewellery logo luxury brand logo design concept logodesign logo graphic design brand identity
Download color palette

"PROSSER & CO" Logo design for a Jewellery shop.
This concept was taken from ''DIAMOND+CROWN''.

