Dan Rood

Rackhouse Roundtable Chronicles Of The Craft

Dan Rood
Dan Rood
  • Save
Rackhouse Roundtable Chronicles Of The Craft logo design distilling web series logo spirits
Rackhouse Roundtable Chronicles Of The Craft logo design distilling web series logo spirits
Rackhouse Roundtable Chronicles Of The Craft logo design distilling web series logo spirits
Download color palette
  1. RHRT2_ChroniclesOfTheCraft_logo.png
  2. RHRT2_cast.png
  3. TitleCard.png

MGP's Series Rackhouse Roundtable Season two logo. New industry voices. Same unfiltered spirit. Now in its second season, Rackhouse Roundtable is stepping onto the distillery floor with a new batch of experts. Participants share their raw opinions and experiences on everything from blending a quality juice to building a brand from the ground up.

Catch the latest episodes at:
http://go.rackhouseroundtable.com/season-2

Credits:
Client: MGP
Agency: Callahan
Digital Production: Two Seam
Portraits: Brian Cummings

View all tags
Posted on Jan 19, 2021
Dan Rood
Dan Rood
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dan Rood

View profile
    • Like