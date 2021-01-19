Rackhouse Roundtable Chronicles Of The Craft

Trending designs to inspire you
MGP's Series Rackhouse Roundtable Season two logo. New industry voices. Same unfiltered spirit. Now in its second season, Rackhouse Roundtable is stepping onto the distillery floor with a new batch of experts. Participants share their raw opinions and experiences on everything from blending a quality juice to building a brand from the ground up.
Catch the latest episodes at:
http://go.rackhouseroundtable.com/season-2
Credits:
Client: MGP
Agency: Callahan
Digital Production: Two Seam
Portraits: Brian Cummings