Web Design | Danish Web-Builder Tool (Saas)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers,
This is a continuation (and final post) from a website I designed for a Danish company that is breaking into the market with its web-builder tool Svift.net
These final subpages include the Hosting, Pricing, and Contact page. It was important to present the 2 different price packages in a simple and understandable way, as well as inform the user about a safe hosting option, along with a clear useful contact page.
Press "L" if you like it ❤️
All feedback welcome.
Thanks for viewing!