Web Design | Danish Web-Builder Tool (Saas)

Hey Dribbblers,

This is a continuation (and final post) from a website I designed for a Danish company that is breaking into the market with its web-builder tool Svift.net

These final subpages include the Hosting, Pricing, and Contact page. It was important to present the 2 different price packages in a simple and understandable way, as well as inform the user about a safe hosting option, along with a clear useful contact page.

