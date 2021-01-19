shivani prakash gupta

Gyaanshaala- An Educational Ecosystem

shivani prakash gupta
shivani prakash gupta
Hire Me
  • Save
Gyaanshaala- An Educational Ecosystem
Download color palette

An Educational Ecosystem connecting students with their parents, teachers, and friends on a single platform.

To view the complete Documentation on User Research, Please visit the link here:
https://www.behance.net/shivaniprakash19

Posted on Jan 19, 2021
shivani prakash gupta
shivani prakash gupta
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by shivani prakash gupta

View profile
    • Like