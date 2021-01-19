Art Helga
Food Delivery App dark theme dark ui dark app neomorphism product page home screen restaurant restaurant app food food app uidesign ui ux mobile app mobile app design design
Hi Guys,

I want to share my new work. It's a food delivery concept "Magic Food".
You can enjoy here its home screen and the product page.

Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!

