Online Cinema App animation website ecommerce tablet merch dashboad film movie cinema web startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, guys! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for an online cinema and e-commerce app 🎬

👩🏼‍💻The first screen is a dashboard. The users can see a list of movies and shows by categories, a subscription offer for those who aren’t subscribed yet, and a mini player with a movie (like on Youtube).

👫On the second screen the users can watch movies and discuss them with friends! They can leave comments using voice messages (like watching a movie with friends at home!) or usual texts.

⚫️We decided to choose a dark theme so that when watching a movie in the evening, so it wouldn’t shine a light screen in the user's eye and not distract attention from watching the movie in full-screen mode.

📹This service replaces gatherings at home with friends, which is important during a pandemic! You can also watch merch from the movie and immediately order something.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

