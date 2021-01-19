Online Cinema App

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hi, guys! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for an online cinema and e-commerce app 🎬
👩🏼💻The first screen is a dashboard. The users can see a list of movies and shows by categories, a subscription offer for those who aren’t subscribed yet, and a mini player with a movie (like on Youtube).
👫On the second screen the users can watch movies and discuss them with friends! They can leave comments using voice messages (like watching a movie with friends at home!) or usual texts.
⚫️We decided to choose a dark theme so that when watching a movie in the evening, so it wouldn’t shine a light screen in the user's eye and not distract attention from watching the movie in full-screen mode.
📹This service replaces gatherings at home with friends, which is important during a pandemic! You can also watch merch from the movie and immediately order something.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜
