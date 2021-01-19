Online Cinema App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi, guys! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for an online cinema and e-commerce app 🎬

👩🏼‍💻The first screen is a dashboard. The users can see a list of movies and shows by categories, a subscription offer for those who aren’t subscribed yet, and a mini player with a movie (like on Youtube).

👫On the second screen the users can watch movies and discuss them with friends! They can leave comments using voice messages (like watching a movie with friends at home!) or usual texts.

⚫️We decided to choose a dark theme so that when watching a movie in the evening, so it wouldn’t shine a light screen in the user's eye and not distract attention from watching the movie in full-screen mode.

📹This service replaces gatherings at home with friends, which is important during a pandemic! You can also watch merch from the movie and immediately order something.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

