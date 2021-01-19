Digitalgenic - Electronics Store Template

Digitalgenic is a modern electronics store template based on Adobe XD. It provides you with everything you need to create a powerful website. You can start your project quicker than ever. The template is highly suitable for any shop like cloth, electronics, furniture, accessories, watches, etc.

It contains an Adobe XD file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Adobe XD file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Use Digitalgenic, and create something beautiful!

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Unique and Modern Design

✔️ Refreshing and Creative Design

✔️ Easy to Utilize and Customize

✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout

✔️ Fully Responsive

✔️ Pixel Perfect

✔️ Retina Ready

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance