Manning Elliott - Service Areas

Manning Elliott is a business advisory firm that provides personalized financial solutions for the accounting departments of small to medium size businesses.
We redesigned the 7-year-old website, which the client felt had become quite dated. We were tasked with creating a clean but bold and unique platform that could stand up to competitors.
After confirming each design and layout with the client, the team developed the site on Drupal 8. The site currently features team member bios, services, blogs, events, career postings, contact forms, etc.
Our Role:
Brand Strategy
Brand Identity
Video Creation
Web Design
Web Development
Visit the live site at www.manningelliott.com.