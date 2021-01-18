ART-BOXX

EspacioTiempo the Cosmos within us Education logo
This was another one of my winning logo designs for EspacioTiempo on 99design. They teach Primary Education till high school. They are Cosmo industry. Their expectation is " the space-time curvature and substituting the ball of mass with this brain". And Finally, I reached their think. What do you think?

