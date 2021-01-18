Moritz Meyer

Streaming Platform

Moritz Meyer
Moritz Meyer
  • Save
Streaming Platform ui mobile design mobile app mobile series movies movie app darkmode design app ux streaming
Download color palette

Hey guys, 🙂
This is my try to create a clear and structured look for an app of a streaming platform.

What do you think about it?
Leave your feedback in the comment section 💬

Moritz Meyer
Moritz Meyer

More by Moritz Meyer

View profile
    • Like