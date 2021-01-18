Kez Bryer

Apheleia

Kez Bryer
Kez Bryer
  • Save
Apheleia landing page ecommerce layout web design typography minimal clean
Download color palette

This is an idea for an e-commerce store that sells various high quality products, with a focus on simplicity and minimalism.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2021
Kez Bryer
Kez Bryer

More by Kez Bryer

View profile
    • Like