More Buzz Exploration

Exploration to Buzz

Buzz has been one of my favourite logo's to make. I've already posted some other expiration, and of course the final product is visible on my profile. Here are some other ones I proposed. I think we definitely picked the best bee. What do you think?
By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency

Posted on Jan 18, 2021
