More Buzz Exploration

Exploration to Buzz
Buzz has been one of my favourite logo's to make. I've already posted some other expiration, and of course the final product is visible on my profile. Here are some other ones I proposed. I think we definitely picked the best bee. What do you think?
Want to see what buzz does? Check out their website
Read about the design process on my website.
By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency