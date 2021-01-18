How About That!

Fintech Account Opening & Onboarding

Fintech Account Opening & Onboarding vector illustration icon ui ux app
Onboarding Steps, Success States, Coach Marks, Tooltips & Guide-stones

Empowering users to fill the forms at their convenience and readiness. We designed the steps upfront in a horizontal scroll form combined with a progress bar. Guiding users to practically experience the defining features of the app, demystify the complex topics with brevity and clarity and prepare them for next steps.

