Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alice Lee

Asian Art Museum — "Together, Let's Be" Mural

Alice Lee
Alice Lee
Hire Me
  • Save
Asian Art Museum — "Together, Let's Be" Mural interactive installation bubbles japantown chinatown characters crane koi fish koi dragon museum san francisco asian art museum mural
Asian Art Museum — "Together, Let's Be" Mural interactive installation bubbles japantown chinatown characters crane koi fish koi dragon museum san francisco asian art museum mural
Download color palette
  1. d_aam_01.jpg
  2. d_aam_02.jpg

I was lucky enough to create a pair of 36-foot murals for the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco! I based it off of the sights and animals that I found on leisurely strolls through SF's Chinatown and Japantown districts. I wanted to channel my own experiences of growing up hearing about Chinese myths with dragons and cranes from my grandma (who is pictured).

I also ended up creating a coloring book for the Museum's COVID care package, which you can print out and color in here: https://education.asianart.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/09/Together_Lets-be...coloring_sheet-.pdf

I also post on:
http://twitter.com/byalicelee
http://instagram.com/byalicelee

Alice Lee
Alice Lee
illustrator & mural maker
Hire Me

More by Alice Lee

View profile
    • Like