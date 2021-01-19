Asian Art Museum — "Together, Let's Be" Mural

I was lucky enough to create a pair of 36-foot murals for the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco! I based it off of the sights and animals that I found on leisurely strolls through SF's Chinatown and Japantown districts. I wanted to channel my own experiences of growing up hearing about Chinese myths with dragons and cranes from my grandma (who is pictured).

I also ended up creating a coloring book for the Museum's COVID care package, which you can print out and color in here: https://education.asianart.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/09/Together_Lets-be...coloring_sheet-.pdf

