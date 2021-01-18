Israfil Molla

2 + Pill | Daily Logo Challenge | Day 4

Israfil Molla
Israfil Molla
  • Save
2 + Pill | Daily Logo Challenge | Day 4 negative space logo dailylogo challenge typography web vector illustrator day02 2 pill minimal app icon logotype logodesign dailylogochallenge
Download color palette

2 + Pill | Daily Logo Challenge | Day 4

Daily Logo Challenge

Welcome to the logo challenge. Hope you guys like it! I'd love to have some feedback!
Task: Design a logo for a 2 + pill logo
Created By israfilexclusive

Contact us if you need a logo
israfilmolla2@gmail.com

Thank You

Israfil Molla
Israfil Molla

More by Israfil Molla

View profile
    • Like