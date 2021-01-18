🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
2 + Pill | Daily Logo Challenge | Day 4
Daily Logo Challenge
Welcome to the logo challenge. Hope you guys like it! I'd love to have some feedback!
Task: Design a logo for a 2 + pill logo
Created By israfilexclusive
Contact us if you need a logo
israfilmolla2@gmail.com
Thank You