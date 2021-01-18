The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, friends! Find out more about our new design for Smart Home app — an app for managing smart home devices. 🏠



📱There are three screens: onboarding, home page and smart device page. Onboarding introduces the user to the app, shows the service logo. On the main screen, the user can navigate between rooms using the side menu. The main screen shows the temperature and humidity in the room. You can also save patterns of interaction with devices to have quick access to them. You can adjust the light, temperature, humidity and turn on music in the room.



💡The third screen shows the smart device control panel. The lamp, in this case, can be set as follows: turn on and off, schedule the operating time of the device, and adjust its brightness.



☘️ Green color is an indicator of peace and tranquility, because what else like so our house will be associated with peace?



🤝 All smart devices are collected in one app and no need to switch between apps and look for a lamp or socket.



Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Polina Tolmacheva

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜