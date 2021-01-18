Professional + Oxfam America Creative Jam

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dianna Xu and I worked on this Creative Jam for a couple days in August 2020. The theme was turning values into actions.
Read about our process here!
Challenge:
- Name and design an app that turns personal values into actions that have a measurable benefit.
- Use technology to make supporting causes more than just a transactional experience.
- Mobile app - can be iOS or Android
- At least 15 screens in Adobe XD
----
ASDF#($*S!!
That’s the wail of doom from a human bean who wasted __X__ amount of hours trying to find the best place to volunteer.
Meet BLOSSOM, an app that shows volunteering opportunities near you for the causes you’re interested in, with the type of work you can do, and it all fits within your already busy schedule.
Wheeee, now we’re talking!
----
Resources:
UI Faces plugin
MentorMe UI Kit
Illustrations & images
Hey! I miss you by Daniel Barreto
Green leafed plants
Icons
Settings
Flower Heart Vase