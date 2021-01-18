Professional + Oxfam America Creative Jam

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dianna Xu and I worked on this Creative Jam for a couple days in August 2020. The theme was turning values into actions.

Read about our process here!

Challenge:
- Name and design an app that turns personal values into actions that have a measurable benefit.
- Use technology to make supporting causes more than just a transactional experience.
- Mobile app - can be iOS or Android
- At least 15 screens in Adobe XD
ASDF#($*S!!

That’s the wail of doom from a human bean who wasted __X__ amount of hours trying to find the best place to volunteer.

Meet BLOSSOM, an app that shows volunteering opportunities near you for the causes you’re interested in, with the type of work you can do, and it all fits within your already busy schedule.

Wheeee, now we’re talking!
Resources:
UI Faces plugin
MentorMe UI Kit

Illustrations & images
Hey! I miss you by Daniel Barreto
Green leafed plants

Icons
Settings
Flower Heart Vase

