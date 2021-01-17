eng.Abeera

Road view design with PowerPoint

Road view design with PowerPoint
It's Covid-19, people are getting sick
God Bless You All, Stay Safe

I have design this Road View with PowerPoint. Suitable for displaying road maps. Including animation to make it further interesting.

Features:
100% editable

Give your feedback here, Thank you!
I'm ready to work Together & provide you with High Quality detailed work
