Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paul Sandilands

User Flow Documentation (IA)

Paul Sandilands
Paul Sandilands
Hire Me
  • Save
User Flow Documentation (IA) minimal user product design wireframe design process xd design product ux app ui user interface illustrator user flow
User Flow Documentation (IA) minimal user product design wireframe design process xd design product ux app ui user interface illustrator user flow
User Flow Documentation (IA) minimal user product design wireframe design process xd design product ux app ui user interface illustrator user flow
User Flow Documentation (IA) minimal user product design wireframe design process xd design product ux app ui user interface illustrator user flow
Download color palette
  1. Close up mockup 4.jpg
  2. Close flow up.jpg
  3. Close up mockup 2.jpg
  4. Close up mockup 3.jpg

Hey, dribbblers!
Working through a user flow to define any problems and looking for areas of improvements.

Stay tuned to see more on this project!
Press "L" if you like it.

Follow me on:
Website | Instagram | Twitter

Paul Sandilands
Paul Sandilands
Lover of design and to make cool shit!
Hire Me

More by Paul Sandilands

View profile
    • Like