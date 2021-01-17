Seda Fakılı

Electric Car Charger App

Seda Fakılı
Seda Fakılı
  • Save
Electric Car Charger App design app mobile ui ux online electric car charger
Download color palette

👋 About
Hello guys, I am excited to share with you Electric Car Charger Mobile App. Hope you like it. Don't forget to add 💗 and follow me.

💌 I’m available for new projects:
Say hi at seda.fkl@hotmail.com

👇 Let's connect on:
Linkedin | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2021
Seda Fakılı
Seda Fakılı

More by Seda Fakılı

View profile
    • Like