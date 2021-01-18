Siggi Baldursson

Web Design | Danish Web-Builder Tool (Saas)

Web Design | Danish Web-Builder Tool (Saas)
This is a continuation from a website I designed for a Danish company that is breaking into the market with its web-builder tool Svift.net

The two pages seen here are the main subpages "Design" and "Content". It was important here to show that the tool has these two primary areas, where people can collaborate and work from.

