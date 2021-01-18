Web Design | Danish Web-Builder Tool (Saas)

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers,
This is a continuation from a website I designed for a Danish company that is breaking into the market with its web-builder tool Svift.net
The two pages seen here are the main subpages "Design" and "Content". It was important here to show that the tool has these two primary areas, where people can collaborate and work from.
More to come soon.
Press "L" if you like it ❤️
All feedback welcome.
Thanks for viewing!