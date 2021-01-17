Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jaka
TROVI - an active outdoor game

Jaka for Ta Studio
TROVI - an outdoor game nature park walk run activity mobile outdoor app design game app
TROVI is an outdoor game that sends you out into your next micro-adventure. After starting the game, you are offered routes with different geographic courses and content-related objectives. You select a route and then navigate to the points in your town you are looking for. The red arrow always shows you where to go. When you arrive at the point, a task appears on your screen. Solve it correctly and the way to the next station is cleared. You will receive points for each task you solve. At the end of your adventure TROVI shows you how many points you have collected, how far you have run and how long you have been on the way.

✉️ Have an idea? I'm available for new projects:
info@jakamusic.si
www.jakamusic.si

Posted on Jan 17, 2021
