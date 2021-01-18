Floppy in Porto Illustrations

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Porto Illustrations this is totaly free 20 stylish hand drawn illustrations. All of them available in 2 scene variants (with small elements around and without) and 3 gradient variants (large dotes - 50 ppi, medium dotes - 100 ppi, small dotes - 150 ppi). This pack perfect for designers, startup owners or an entrepreneurs for quick launch. Use illustrations for websites, applications, presentations and another commercial projects!
✨ Browse Porto Illustrations
For custom illustrations complete a brief or drop a line: work.kapustin@gmail.com