Arman Rokni ⚡️
Piqo

+40 Graphs in Daility 2 UI Kit

Arman Rokni ⚡️
Piqo
Arman Rokni ⚡️ for Piqo
Hire Us
  • Save
+40 Graphs in Daility 2 UI Kit friend challenge sport calories data light dark workout kit graph mobile app ios chart app mobile colors ui minimal design clean
+40 Graphs in Daility 2 UI Kit friend challenge sport calories data light dark workout kit graph mobile app ios chart app mobile colors ui minimal design clean
Download color palette
  1. Graph kit.png
  2. 22.png

🔥 Daility 2 UI Kit | 100+ UI Screen, +40 Graphs, 140+ iOS 14 Widget 🔥

👀 Behance present [50,000+px height]:
"https://www.behance.net/gallery/107547611/Daility-2-UI-KIT-280-Artboards-SketchXDFigma-"

Daility 2 is a workout app with 100+ screens & 140+ widgets also with 40+ graphs and charts. in 2 themes dark and light.

🔥 Download Daility 2 UI Kit:
" www.piqo.design/ui8 "

Follow Piqo Design:

Our Marketplace | IG | BE | TW

Piqo
Piqo
🦚 — We are creating a new vision for your products!
Hire Us

More by Piqo

View profile
    • Like