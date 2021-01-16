🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing the new face of Off The Grid Studios. With geometric line and the philosophy of the logo is the circle that get off the 3x3 square grid.
The brand specialties is making movies & videos with dozens of longer films under our belt, and hundreds of very short videos. Many of these films were originally in circulation via film festivals and watched by thousands around the world in theaters.
Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!
Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
Chat WhatsApp
Other Portfolio Links