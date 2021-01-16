Jordan Gilroy
eighty®

Aesop Concept

Jordan Gilroy
eighty®
Jordan Gilroy for eighty®
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Here's a concept design for a product page on Aesop. I want to get better at applying motion to my designs so I set myself this brief as a test.

Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2021
eighty®
eighty®
A Digital-First Creative Studio 🤘
Hire Us

More by eighty®

View profile
    • Like