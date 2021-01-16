UI Web PaintShoe

Hello Everyone!!

This is UI WEB Design for custom painting shoes, i hope you guys like it!

If you like it just press "L" on keyboard 💗

Also comments and thoughts are greatly appreciated.

Thanks for watching and stay safe!

Got a project?, small or big project, please hit me up👋📞

📩 : gunturalharits28@gmail.com

📲 : https://www.instagram.com/gunturalll/