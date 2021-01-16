Maulana Guntur Alharits

UI Web PaintShoe

Hello Everyone!!

This is UI WEB Design for custom painting shoes, i hope you guys like it!

If you like it just press "L" on keyboard 💗
Also comments and thoughts are greatly appreciated.

Thanks for watching and stay safe!
