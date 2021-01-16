Courses App

Idham

Idham
Idham
My main target is gen-z where we don't have so much time to learn so it's better to separate one big video into chunks, also we tend to take a screenshot where we want to remember certain things like images/formulas.

It's not learning if you don't train what you learned, we provide a mini quiz and mini exercises where we join the community to share and learn together!

Posted on Jan 16, 2021
