Protect this stuff while transferring ✨

Protect this stuff while transferring ✨ blood donation pharmaceuticals dairy illustration flat animation 2d aftereffects motion cloud products fish seafood drugs milk blood
Part of Cooltag Explainer Video #2
Need to protect while transferring
Cool tag is smart monitoring during the supply change, It is an electronic piece that attached to a product and shows the product state in real-time
Designer: Kimia Barhemmat
Motion designer: Abolfazl Babaei
Hope u like it also I'll be glad to know your comments 🙏🏻🌹
