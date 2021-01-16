Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PEONY

PEONY emotion lighting plants flowers flowers illustration minimalism illustration digital illustration art illustration illustrator graphic illustration adobe illustrator peony vector illustrations vector illustration plant illustration
Flowers can always uplift the mood of any environment. This illustration was my collaboration with Lauri Tapia (@lauritapia on Instagram). We chose Peony as our subject and decided to showcase it in our own style.
This the the final outcome that I created.

I'm available for hire,
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can also find me on : Instagram | LinkedIn

