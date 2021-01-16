Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Coworkr - Coworking and Office Space Template

Coworkr - Coworking and Office Space Template
Coworkr is a professionally designed website template based on Adobe XD. It is a perfect Coworking space-related website. It is suited for all types of Coworking hubs, Office Space, Shared Offices, Hot Desks, Workshops, Startups, Meetings, Conference rooms/halls, and other creative freelancers and agencies/businesses.

It contains a free Adobe XD file with well-organized and vector layers. So, you can edit the Adobe XD file easily, and it's 100% customizable. All shapes are resizable, with no quality loss, removable and editable.

Main Features of this Template:

✔️ Minimal and Modern Design Landing Page
✔️ Purposeful One Page Layout
✔️ Creative and Professional Design
✔️ Easily Editable Files
✔️ Pixel Perfect
✔️ Highly Customizable
✔️ Free Fonts and CC0 Images
✔️ Responsive and Retina Ready

Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects!

You can contact us at Upwork.

