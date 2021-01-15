Rames Creative Design

Upwardx Multi Brand Company Logo Design

Upwardx Multi Brand Company Logo Design
The Upwardx Group is a for-profit holding company, with interests in businesses that create quality jobs and quality products, while enabling our employees, partners, and customers to improve their lives and be better global citizens.

The challenge was to make design for multi brand company owning business in very different industries so design could fit eCommerce store but work as a real estate investment logo as well. I had to design something along upward/growth theme so my decision was to place a arrow upwards and X symbol across as a representation of multi brand company. I think I managed to demonstrate professionalism and fresh thinking.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
